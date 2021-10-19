S. Korean Bond Yields on Oct. 19, 2021
All News 16:32 October 19, 2021
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.157 1.161 -0.4
2-year TB 1.640 1.665 -2.5
3-year TB 1.866 1.875 -0.9
10-year TB 2.379 2.400 -2.1
2-year MSB 1.670 1.692 -2.2
3-year CB (AA-) 2.325 2.333 -0.8
91-day CD None None None
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
Agency of Kim Seon-ho apologizes over actor's rumors
-
Navy to press ahead with aircraft carrier project despite skepticism
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases remain in 1,600s as authorities set to relax virus curbs
-
KFA trying to confirm reports of Son Heung-min's COVID-19 infection
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectile towards East Sea: JCS
Most Saved
-
Agency of Kim Seon-ho apologizes over actor's rumors
-
New virus cases slow down, eased distancing rules to be applied for 2 weeks
-
Seoul stocks rebound to 3,000-point level on tech rally
-
Gov't to raise gathering size limit to 8 under new distancing rules: PM
-
KFA trying to confirm reports of Son Heung-min's COVID-19 infection
-
Agency of Kim Seon-ho apologizes over actor's rumors
-
Seoul closely monitoring N. Korean leader's increased messages toward U.S.: ministry
-
N. Korea fires unidentified projectile toward East Sea: JCS
-
29 foreigners caught cheating on Korean language test
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectile towards East Sea: JCS