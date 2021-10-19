S. Korea, EU, Oman hold first anti-piracy exercise around Gulf of Aden
SEOUL, Oct. 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korea, the European Union and Oman have held their first combined anti-piracy exercise in waters around the Gulf of Aden, the defense ministry said Tuesday.
On Monday, the Korean Navy's 4,400-ton destroyer Chungmugong Yi Sun-shin joined the exercise with the EU's warship, Victoria, and the Maritime Security Center of Oman, the ministry said.
The exercise took place along the International Recommended Transit Corridor, a shipping route through the Gulf of Aden patrolled by international naval forces.
The exercise involved helicopter landing operations, live-fire drills, and search and rescue missions -- all required for anti-piracy maneuvers.
"All participants are making continued efforts to maintain the rules-based international order, freedom of navigation and overflight, regional prosperity, and stability and security," the ministry said in a press release.
The exercise came as the EU has been stepping up anti-piracy efforts under its "Operation Atalanta."
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Agency of Kim Seon-ho apologizes over actor's rumors
-
Navy to press ahead with aircraft carrier project despite skepticism
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases remain in 1,600s as authorities set to relax virus curbs
-
KFA trying to confirm reports of Son Heung-min's COVID-19 infection
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectile towards East Sea: JCS
-
Agency of Kim Seon-ho apologizes over actor's rumors
-
New virus cases slow down, eased distancing rules to be applied for 2 weeks
-
Seoul stocks rebound to 3,000-point level on tech rally
-
Gov't to raise gathering size limit to 8 under new distancing rules: PM
-
KFA trying to confirm reports of Son Heung-min's COVID-19 infection
-
Agency of Kim Seon-ho apologizes over actor's rumors
-
Seoul closely monitoring N. Korean leader's increased messages toward U.S.: ministry
-
N. Korea fires unidentified projectile toward East Sea: JCS
-
29 foreigners caught cheating on Korean language test
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectile towards East Sea: JCS