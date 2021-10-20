N. Korea confirms test-launch of new SLBM in state media report
SEOUL, Oct. 20 (Yonhap) -- North Korea said Wednesday that it has "successfully" conducted a test-firing of a new-type of submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) a day earlier.
On Tuesday, South Korea's military said the North fired a short-range missile believed to be an SLBM from the vicinity of Sinpo, where its main submarine shipyard is located. It marked the North's eighth known major missile test this year.
"The new SLBM will greatly contribute to our country's defense technology advancement and the Navy's underwater operational capabilities," the North's official Korean Central News Agency said.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un did not inspect the firing.
