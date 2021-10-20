(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Oct. 20)

Now the prosecution should double down on its efforts to reveal the truth regarding the public-private joint project, which has brought the private developer and its shareholders an estimated profit of 850 billion won, 1,000 times their initial investment into the project. Prosecutors must conduct a thorough investigation into the case to confirm allegations that Hwacheon Daeyu offered a huge sum in bribes to city officials, prosecutors, judges, lawmakers and other politicians in return for business favors. Most of all the probe should focus on how deeply Lee was implicated in the scandal.

(END)