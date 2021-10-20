(LEAD) Chinese fishing boat sinks off S. Korea's west coast, leaving 7 crew members missing
(ATTN: UPDATES with more info from 4th para)
GUNSAN, South Korea, Oct. 20 (Yonhap) -- A Chinese fishing boat capsized in waters off the southwestern city of Gunsan on Wednesday, leaving seven crew members missing, Coast Guard officials said.
According to the Coast Guard, the 239-ton vessel capsized shortly after midnight in waters 124 kilometers southwest of Gunsan's Eocheong Island.
Of the 15 crewmen aboard the ship, eight have been rescued, but a search is still under way to rescue the seven others.
A team of four patrol ships and two aircrafts were additionally dispatched to back up the search operation in cooperation with a fishery inspection boat and two Chinese fishing boats at the scene, officials said.
But rescuers were having difficulties due to high waves of up to three meters and bad weather.
"After designating the 20-kilometer radius of the accident scene as the scope of search, we are looking for those missing people," an official at the Coast Guard's Gunsan office said.
The capsized Chinese boat was fishing in the South Korean exclusive economic zone after getting permission, the officials said.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Agency of Kim Seon-ho apologizes over actor's rumors
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases remain in 1,600s as authorities set to relax virus curbs
-
(6th LD) N. Korea fires what seems to be SLBM toward East Sea: S. Korea
-
KFA trying to confirm reports of Son Heung-min's COVID-19 infection
-
Navy to press ahead with aircraft carrier project despite skepticism
-
Agency of Kim Seon-ho apologizes over actor's rumors
-
New virus cases slow down, eased distancing rules to be applied for 2 weeks
-
Seoul stocks rebound to 3,000-point level on tech rally
-
Gov't to raise gathering size limit to 8 under new distancing rules: PM
-
KFA trying to confirm reports of Son Heung-min's COVID-19 infection
-
Agency of Kim Seon-ho apologizes over actor's rumors
-
Online broadcaster gets 30-year prison term for killing employee refusing to wear revealing dress
-
29 foreigners caught cheating on Korean language test
-
N. Korea fires unidentified projectile toward East Sea: JCS
-
(LEAD) Agency of Kim Seon-ho apologizes over abortion rumors