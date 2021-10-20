Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 October 20, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 20 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 15/05 Sunny 0

Incheon 14/06 Sunny 0

Suwon 16/04 Sunny 0

Cheongju 16/05 Sunny 0

Daejeon 17/03 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 16/04 Sunny 0

Gangneung 16/07 Cloudy 0

Jeonju 16/04 Sunny 0

Gwangju 17/05 Sunny 10

Jeju 17/13 Cloudy 30

Daegu 17/06 Sunny 0

Busan 18/09 Sunny 0

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!