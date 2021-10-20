Wednesday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 October 20, 2021
SEOUL, Oct. 20 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 15/05 Sunny 0
Incheon 14/06 Sunny 0
Suwon 16/04 Sunny 0
Cheongju 16/05 Sunny 0
Daejeon 17/03 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 16/04 Sunny 0
Gangneung 16/07 Cloudy 0
Jeonju 16/04 Sunny 0
Gwangju 17/05 Sunny 10
Jeju 17/13 Cloudy 30
Daegu 17/06 Sunny 0
Busan 18/09 Sunny 0
(END)
