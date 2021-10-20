USFK reports 32 additional COVID-19 cases
SEOUL, Oct. 20 (Yonhap) -- Thirty-two people affiliated with the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) have tested positive for COVID-19, the U.S. military's infection tally showed Wednesday.
Among the new cases counted from Oct. 9 to 16 were 18 American troops, including those working at Camp Humphreys and Osan Air Base, both in Pyeongtaek, 70 kilometers south of Seoul.
The remaining individuals were four Department of Defense civilian employees, five contract workers, and five family members.
The latest cases raised the total number of infections reported among the USFK-affiliated population to 1,557 from the previous tally.
More than 85 percent of its affiliated community has been vaccinated, the military said.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Agency of Kim Seon-ho apologizes over actor's rumors
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases remain in 1,600s as authorities set to relax virus curbs
-
(6th LD) N. Korea fires what seems to be SLBM toward East Sea: S. Korea
-
KFA trying to confirm reports of Son Heung-min's COVID-19 infection
-
Navy to press ahead with aircraft carrier project despite skepticism
-
Agency of Kim Seon-ho apologizes over actor's rumors
-
New virus cases slow down, eased distancing rules to be applied for 2 weeks
-
Seoul stocks rebound to 3,000-point level on tech rally
-
Gov't to raise gathering size limit to 8 under new distancing rules: PM
-
KFA trying to confirm reports of Son Heung-min's COVID-19 infection
-
Agency of Kim Seon-ho apologizes over actor's rumors
-
Online broadcaster gets 30-year prison term for killing employee refusing to wear revealing dress
-
Actor Kim Seon-ho belatedly admits to abortion rumors, apologizes for 'carelessness'
-
(LEAD) Agency of Kim Seon-ho apologizes over abortion rumors
-
29 foreigners caught cheating on Korean language test