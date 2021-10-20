Military reports 8 additional COVID-19 cases
All News 10:25 October 20, 2021
SEOUL, Oct. 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported eight additional COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the total caseload among its personnel to 1,981, the defense ministry said.
Six Army soldiers, an Air Force member, and a civilian worker tested positive for the virus, according to military data.
Of the cumulative cases in the military, 1,904, or 96 percent, have been fully cured, with 77 still under treatment.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
Agency of Kim Seon-ho apologizes over actor's rumors
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases remain in 1,600s as authorities set to relax virus curbs
-
(6th LD) N. Korea fires what seems to be SLBM toward East Sea: S. Korea
-
KFA trying to confirm reports of Son Heung-min's COVID-19 infection
-
Navy to press ahead with aircraft carrier project despite skepticism
Most Saved
-
Agency of Kim Seon-ho apologizes over actor's rumors
-
New virus cases slow down, eased distancing rules to be applied for 2 weeks
-
Seoul stocks rebound to 3,000-point level on tech rally
-
Gov't to raise gathering size limit to 8 under new distancing rules: PM
-
KFA trying to confirm reports of Son Heung-min's COVID-19 infection
-
Agency of Kim Seon-ho apologizes over actor's rumors
-
Online broadcaster gets 30-year prison term for killing employee refusing to wear revealing dress
-
Actor Kim Seon-ho belatedly admits to abortion rumors, apologizes for 'carelessness'
-
(LEAD) Agency of Kim Seon-ho apologizes over abortion rumors
-
29 foreigners caught cheating on Korean language test