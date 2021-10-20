Number of retail investors' overseas stock accounts soars 74 pct in H1
SEOUL, Oct. 20 (Yonhap) -- The number of overseas stock accounts held by South Korean retail investors jumped 74 percent in the first half of the year from six months earlier amid their brisk investment in foreign shares, data showed Wednesday.
Local individual investors held about 3.31 million overseas stock accounts as of end-June, up from some 1.89 million at the end of last year, according to the data submitted to the National Assembly for an annual parliamentary audit by the Financial Supervisory Service.
The number has been on a steady rise amid retail investors' craze for overseas stock investment, with that soaring to nearly 1.89 million in 2020 from about 300,400 a year earlier.
In the first nine months of this year, the value of retail investors' overseas stock transactions stood at a record high of US$288.9 billion.
It was up 45 percent from the $198.3 billion recorded for all of 2020. The amount came to $40.9 billion in 2019 and $32.6 billion in 2018.
The value of U.S. stock transactions stood at $267.4 billion in the January-September period, accounting for the bulk of the total and rising from $178.2 billion for all of 2020.
(END)
-
Agency of Kim Seon-ho apologizes over actor's rumors
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases remain in 1,600s as authorities set to relax virus curbs
-
(6th LD) N. Korea fires what seems to be SLBM toward East Sea: S. Korea
-
KFA trying to confirm reports of Son Heung-min's COVID-19 infection
-
Navy to press ahead with aircraft carrier project despite skepticism
-
Agency of Kim Seon-ho apologizes over actor's rumors
-
New virus cases slow down, eased distancing rules to be applied for 2 weeks
-
Seoul stocks rebound to 3,000-point level on tech rally
-
Gov't to raise gathering size limit to 8 under new distancing rules: PM
-
KFA trying to confirm reports of Son Heung-min's COVID-19 infection
-
Agency of Kim Seon-ho apologizes over actor's rumors
-
Actor Kim Seon-ho belatedly admits to abortion rumors, apologizes for 'carelessness'
-
Online broadcaster gets 30-year prison term for killing employee refusing to wear revealing dress
-
(LEAD) Agency of Kim Seon-ho apologizes over abortion rumors
-
29 foreigners caught cheating on Korean language test