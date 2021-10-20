Genesis GV70 named Motor Trend SUV of the Year
SEOUL, Oct. 20 (Yonhap) -- The 2022 Genesis GV70 has been named Motor Trend's SUV of the year, beating a list of high profile contenders from Ford Motor Co. and Stellantis, Hyundai Motor Group said Wednesday.
The GV70 outshined 35 competing models such as the Ford Bronco, Ford Mustang Mach-F, Jeep Grand Cherokee and Jeep Wrangler 392 and 4xe in terms of design, sporty performance, value and safety features, Hyundai said in a statement.
Stellantis is a 50:50 joint venture recently set up through the merger of U.S. carmaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. and French automaker PSA Groupe. Stellantis sells Jeep vehicles.
The GV70 is the second SUV from Hyundai's independent Genesis brand after the GV80 that made headlines early this year when golf legend Tiger Woods survived in his single-vehicle car accident in California.
In September, the compact SUV earned a Top Safety Pick+ rating from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), the U.S. auto safety organization.
