Seoul stocks turn to losses late Wed. morning
SEOUL, Oct. 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks swung to losses late Wednesday morning, led by institutional sell-offs.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 5.74 points, or 0.19 percent, to 3,023.3 as of 11:20 a.m.
After a solid start, the key stock index lost ground later in the morning.
Overnight, the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite added 0.71 percent to 15,129 points on hopes of strong corporate earnings, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.56 percent to 35,457 points.
South Korea's new virus cases stayed below 2,000 for the 12th consecutive day Wednesday amid rising vaccination.
As of Wednesday, 66.7 percent of the 52 million population were fully vaccinated and 78.9 percent had received their first shot.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics slipped 0.14 percent to 70,500 won, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix added 0.51 percent to 98,200 won.
Leading carmaker Hyundai Motor advanced 0.24 percent at 209,500 won, and car battery firm LG Chem increased 2.65 percent to 853,000 won. Internet portal operator Naver rose 1.35 percent to 413,000 won.
The local currency was trading at 1,178.5 won against the U.S. dollar, up 0.2 won from the previous session's close.
