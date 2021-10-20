Umbrella union to stage massive rallies amid concern about clashes with police
SEOUL, Oct. 20 (Yonhap) -- Members of a militant umbrella labor organization were to hold large-scale rallies in central Seoul and elsewhere Wednesday as part of a one-day general strike amid concern participants could clash with police vowing to prevent the demonstrations.
The Korean Confederation of Trade Union (KCTU) warned that about 500,000, or roughly half of its 1.1 million members, would walk off the job as part of the strike aimed at bringing labor issues to the fore in the runup to the 2022 presidential election.
But the actual number of participants is expected to be much smaller.
The KCTU plans to hold large-scale protest rallies in 14 cities and provinces across the country, including Seoul and Busan, saying about 80,000 unionists would join the protests, including about 25,000-30,000 in Seoul.
The government and the police have warned of stern action against KCTU's upcoming rallies, saying the gatherings could hamper efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Under the current Level 4 social distancing rules imposed in Seoul and the greater capital area, all social rallies, except for essential corporate or official purposes, are prohibited due to infection concerns.
Police have mobilized about 12,000 personnel and set up fences and bus walls in central Seoul to respond to the rally.
"We will disperse the crowd if any illegal acts happen during the event," Choi Kwan-ho, the chief of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, said Tuesday.
The KCTU said it will comply with the group's internal antivirus guidelines and put in efforts to finish the walkout in safety and peace.
nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Agency of Kim Seon-ho apologizes over actor's rumors
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases remain in 1,600s as authorities set to relax virus curbs
-
(6th LD) N. Korea fires what seems to be SLBM toward East Sea: S. Korea
-
KFA trying to confirm reports of Son Heung-min's COVID-19 infection
-
Navy to press ahead with aircraft carrier project despite skepticism
-
Agency of Kim Seon-ho apologizes over actor's rumors
-
New virus cases slow down, eased distancing rules to be applied for 2 weeks
-
Seoul stocks rebound to 3,000-point level on tech rally
-
Gov't to raise gathering size limit to 8 under new distancing rules: PM
-
KFA trying to confirm reports of Son Heung-min's COVID-19 infection
-
Agency of Kim Seon-ho apologizes over actor's rumors
-
Actor Kim Seon-ho belatedly admits to abortion rumors, apologizes for 'carelessness'
-
Online broadcaster gets 30-year prison term for killing employee refusing to wear revealing dress
-
(LEAD) Agency of Kim Seon-ho apologizes over abortion rumors
-
29 foreigners caught cheating on Korean language test