Korean Air to resume flights to Hawaii next month

All News 13:54 October 20, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 20 (Yonhap) -- Korean Air Lines Co., South Korea's biggest carrier, said Wednesday it will resume flights to Hawaii next month after suspending the route for 19 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Korean Air made the decision to preemptively prepare for the post-pandemic travel demand as the government plans to adopt a "Living with COVID-19" scheme, under which COVID-19 is treated as an infectious respiratory disease like the seasonal influenza, with eased distancing being implemented.

The national flag carrier will resume three flights a week on the Incheon-Honolulu route Nov. 3, the company said in a statement.

Inbound passengers are exempt from a mandatory 10-day quarantine in Hawaii if they submit documents that prove they tested negative for COVID-19.

Smaller rival Asiana Airlines Inc., however, said it does not have a plan to resume flights to the U.S. Pacific island.

This file photo provided by Korean Air shows a beach of Honolulu, Hawaii. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

