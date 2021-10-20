HMM to launch new service linking S. Korea, S. America in Dec.
By Nam Kwang-sik
SEOUL, Oct. 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shipper HMM Co. said Wednesday that it will start its new regular container shipping service linking the country's port city of Busan and the eastern coastal cities of South America in December.
A 5,000 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) container carrier will be deployed for the service to be launched on Dec. 7, HMM said.
It will take 84 days for the container carrier to make a round trip on the Busan-Montevideo route, the shipper said.
HMM said the launch of new South Korea-South America container shipping service aims to support the country's exporters, which have difficulty in shipping their containers overseas.
Most of the container shipping service linking South Korea and South America has stopped in recent months as a global shortage of container carriers caused global shippers not to stop at Busan, HMM said.
ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Agency of Kim Seon-ho apologizes over actor's rumors
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases remain in 1,600s as authorities set to relax virus curbs
-
(6th LD) N. Korea fires what seems to be SLBM toward East Sea: S. Korea
-
Actor Kim Seon-ho belatedly admits to abortion rumors, apologizes for 'carelessness'
-
KFA trying to confirm reports of Son Heung-min's COVID-19 infection
-
Agency of Kim Seon-ho apologizes over actor's rumors
-
New virus cases slow down, eased distancing rules to be applied for 2 weeks
-
Seoul stocks rebound to 3,000-point level on tech rally
-
Gov't to raise gathering size limit to 8 under new distancing rules: PM
-
KFA trying to confirm reports of Son Heung-min's COVID-19 infection
-
Agency of Kim Seon-ho apologizes over actor's rumors
-
Actor Kim Seon-ho belatedly admits to abortion rumors, apologizes for 'carelessness'
-
Online broadcaster gets 30-year prison term for killing employee refusing to wear revealing dress
-
(LEAD) Agency of Kim Seon-ho apologizes over abortion rumors
-
29 foreigners caught cheating on Korean language test