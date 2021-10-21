5 companies to recall over 19,000 vehicles over faulty parts
SEOUL, Oct. 21 (Yonhap) -- Ford Sales & Service Korea, Hyundai Motor Co. and three other companies will voluntarily recall more than 19,000 vehicles to fix faulty components, the transport ministry said Thursday.
This is the latest in a series of recalls by carmakers in South Korea and vehicle importers due to problems with vehicle components.
The three other companies are Porsche, Honda Motor Korea and Tera Motors which sells electric two-wheelers, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement.
The companies are recalling a combined 19,298 units in 16 kinds of models, the statement said.
The problems include a faulty rear camera system in Ford's Explorer SUV, safety belt problems of the driver's seat in Hyundai's Venue subcompact sedan, and faulty rear axle hub carriers in Porsche's Boxster S sports car, it said.
The companies will begin to provide repair and replacement services on Friday. Vehicle owners can contact or visit designated repair and service centers to replace the parts free of charge, the ministry said.
(END)
