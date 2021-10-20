K Shipbuilding to join forces with Norwegian firm for smart ships
By Nam Kwang-sik
SEOUL, Oct. 20 (Yonhap) -- Midsized shipyard K Shipbuilding Co., formerly known as STX Offshore & Shipbuilding Co., said Wednesday it has signed a preliminary deal with Kongsberg Digital AS to cooperate on digital technologies for smart ships.
Under the deal with the Norwegian company that has technologies for autonomous ships, K Shipbuilding will narrow the technology gap with large shipbuilders in the area of smart ships, the company said.
K Shipbuilding also showed its autonomous navigation system called K-ADIS or K Shipbuilding Advanced Intelligent Solution at the ceremony for the deal.
STX Offshore & Shipbuilding Co.'s creditors led by the state-run Korea Development Bank finalized the sale of the shipbuilder to a local consortium comprising local private equity fund KH Investment and United Asset Management Co., South Korea's biggest bad debt clearer in July.
After the conclusion of the deal, the shipbuilder was renamed K Shipbuilding.
ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Agency of Kim Seon-ho apologizes over actor's rumors
-
Actor Kim Seon-ho belatedly admits to abortion rumors, apologizes for 'carelessness'
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases remain in 1,600s as authorities set to relax virus curbs
-
(6th LD) N. Korea fires what seems to be SLBM toward East Sea: S. Korea
-
KFA trying to confirm reports of Son Heung-min's COVID-19 infection
-
Agency of Kim Seon-ho apologizes over actor's rumors
-
Actor Kim Seon-ho belatedly admits to abortion rumors, apologizes for 'carelessness'
-
New virus cases slow down, eased distancing rules to be applied for 2 weeks
-
Seoul stocks rebound to 3,000-point level on tech rally
-
Gov't to raise gathering size limit to 8 under new distancing rules: PM
-
Agency of Kim Seon-ho apologizes over actor's rumors
-
Actor Kim Seon-ho belatedly admits to abortion rumors, apologizes for 'carelessness'
-
Online broadcaster gets 30-year prison term for killing employee refusing to wear revealing dress
-
(LEAD) Agency of Kim Seon-ho apologizes over abortion rumors
-
Stalker, murderer of three women of same family appeals life sentence