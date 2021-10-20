Go to Contents Go to Navigation

K Shipbuilding to join forces with Norwegian firm for smart ships

All News 15:58 October 20, 2021

By Nam Kwang-sik

SEOUL, Oct. 20 (Yonhap) -- Midsized shipyard K Shipbuilding Co., formerly known as STX Offshore & Shipbuilding Co., said Wednesday it has signed a preliminary deal with Kongsberg Digital AS to cooperate on digital technologies for smart ships.

Under the deal with the Norwegian company that has technologies for autonomous ships, K Shipbuilding will narrow the technology gap with large shipbuilders in the area of smart ships, the company said.

K Shipbuilding also showed its autonomous navigation system called K-ADIS or K Shipbuilding Advanced Intelligent Solution at the ceremony for the deal.

STX Offshore & Shipbuilding Co.'s creditors led by the state-run Korea Development Bank finalized the sale of the shipbuilder to a local consortium comprising local private equity fund KH Investment and United Asset Management Co., South Korea's biggest bad debt clearer in July.

After the conclusion of the deal, the shipbuilder was renamed K Shipbuilding.

Koh Tae-hyun (4th from L), chief technology officer of K Shipbuilding Co., and Ivar Vebostad (5th from L), head of the South Korean branch of Kongsberg Digital AS, pose for a picture, holding business agreements on Oct. 19, 2021, along with other officials from the two companies, in this photo provided by K Shipbuilding the next day. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#K Shipbuilding
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!