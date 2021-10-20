KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Oct. 20 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
Yuhan 62,200 DN 1,000
HyundaiEng&Const 50,100 DN 800
CUCKOO HOMESYS 43,850 UP 200
DOOSAN 95,600 DN 2,200
Youngpoong 710,000 DN 18,000
DL 68,200 DN 900
CJ LOGISTICS 149,500 0
SK hynix 97,900 UP 200
HANKOOK & COMPANY 17,350 DN 400
KIA CORP. 83,800 DN 500
LX INT 29,000 DN 1,150
CJ 100,500 UP 900
DB HiTek 53,200 UP 200
Hanwha 33,500 DN 300
SamsungF&MIns 247,000 UP 2,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 20,700 DN 100
Kogas 46,400 DN 500
TaihanElecWire 2,335 DN 30
Hyundai M&F INS 28,550 UP 300
DongkukStlMill 17,500 DN 750
Daesang 24,050 DN 100
SKNetworks 5,200 DN 20
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 107,500 DN 3,000
ShinhanGroup 39,800 UP 500
HITEJINRO 35,700 UP 250
SSANGYONGCNE 7,710 UP 10
KAL 30,550 DN 200
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,895 UP 30
LG Corp. 95,200 DN 900
POSCO CHEMICAL 155,500 DN 6,500
BoryungPharm 14,650 UP 50
LOTTE Fine Chem 89,100 DN 100
HYUNDAI STEEL 45,000 DN 1,350
Shinsegae 256,500 UP 1,000
Nongshim 289,500 DN 1,500
SGBC 86,600 DN 2,800
BukwangPharm 13,700 UP 100
ILJIN MATERIALS 109,500 DN 7,500
Daewoong 32,950 DN 150
SamyangFood 81,600 DN 700
(MORE)
-
Agency of Kim Seon-ho apologizes over actor's rumors
-
Actor Kim Seon-ho belatedly admits to abortion rumors, apologizes for 'carelessness'
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases remain in 1,600s as authorities set to relax virus curbs
-
(6th LD) N. Korea fires what seems to be SLBM toward East Sea: S. Korea
-
KFA trying to confirm reports of Son Heung-min's COVID-19 infection
-
Agency of Kim Seon-ho apologizes over actor's rumors
-
Actor Kim Seon-ho belatedly admits to abortion rumors, apologizes for 'carelessness'
-
New virus cases slow down, eased distancing rules to be applied for 2 weeks
-
Seoul stocks rebound to 3,000-point level on tech rally
-
Gov't to raise gathering size limit to 8 under new distancing rules: PM
-
Agency of Kim Seon-ho apologizes over actor's rumors
-
Actor Kim Seon-ho belatedly admits to abortion rumors, apologizes for 'carelessness'
-
Online broadcaster gets 30-year prison term for killing employee refusing to wear revealing dress
-
(LEAD) Agency of Kim Seon-ho apologizes over abortion rumors
-
Stalker, murderer of three women of same family appeals life sentence