KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 22,350 DN 750
CJ CheilJedang 399,500 DN 7,000
TaekwangInd 1,074,000 DN 18,000
ORION Holdings 16,900 UP 300
NEXENTIRE 7,470 DN 360
CHONGKUNDANG 120,000 DN 500
KCC 360,500 DN 12,000
SKBP 99,700 DN 800
AmoreG 52,500 UP 500
HyundaiMtr 209,000 0
Hyosung 105,500 DN 2,500
LOTTE 33,100 DN 200
GCH Corp 29,900 DN 500
LotteChilsung 162,000 UP 1,000
POSCO 309,500 DN 10,500
DB INSURANCE 66,600 UP 1,300
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 9,790 DN 70
SamsungElec 70,300 DN 300
NHIS 13,150 0
DongwonInd 232,000 UP 1,500
SK Discovery 50,700 DN 300
LS 65,300 DN 500
GC Corp 269,500 DN 2,500
GS E&C 41,150 DN 500
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 727,000 0
KPIC 205,500 DN 3,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,750 UP 10
SKC 166,500 DN 1,500
GS Retail 32,250 DN 600
Ottogi 486,000 DN 4,000
IlyangPharm 31,400 DN 450
F&F Holdings 40,700 UP 2,700
MERITZ SECU 4,905 UP 5
HtlShilla 90,000 DN 1,000
Hanmi Science 59,600 DN 500
SamsungElecMech 158,000 DN 1,500
Hanssem 114,000 UP 4,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 44,000 DN 1,300
OCI 139,500 DN 4,000
LS ELECTRIC 63,500 DN 900
(MORE)
-
Agency of Kim Seon-ho apologizes over actor's rumors
-
Actor Kim Seon-ho belatedly admits to abortion rumors, apologizes for 'carelessness'
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases remain in 1,600s as authorities set to relax virus curbs
-
(6th LD) N. Korea fires what seems to be SLBM toward East Sea: S. Korea
-
KFA trying to confirm reports of Son Heung-min's COVID-19 infection
-
Agency of Kim Seon-ho apologizes over actor's rumors
-
Actor Kim Seon-ho belatedly admits to abortion rumors, apologizes for 'carelessness'
-
New virus cases slow down, eased distancing rules to be applied for 2 weeks
-
Seoul stocks rebound to 3,000-point level on tech rally
-
Gov't to raise gathering size limit to 8 under new distancing rules: PM
-
Agency of Kim Seon-ho apologizes over actor's rumors
-
Actor Kim Seon-ho belatedly admits to abortion rumors, apologizes for 'carelessness'
-
Online broadcaster gets 30-year prison term for killing employee refusing to wear revealing dress
-
(LEAD) Agency of Kim Seon-ho apologizes over abortion rumors
-
Stalker, murderer of three women of same family appeals life sentence