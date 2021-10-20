KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
KorZinc 578,000 DN 29,000
SamsungHvyInd 6,010 DN 40
HyundaiMipoDock 65,300 DN 1,300
IS DONGSEO 46,700 UP 550
S-Oil 104,000 DN 2,000
LG Innotek 194,000 DN 3,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 237,500 DN 7,000
HMM 29,200 DN 800
HYUNDAI WIA 84,000 DN 1,800
KumhoPetrochem 182,000 UP 1,500
KSOE 96,400 DN 500
Mobis 268,000 DN 4,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 48,100 DN 2,800
S-1 83,900 DN 1,100
DWS 64,200 UP 2,200
KEPCO 22,750 DN 200
SamsungSecu 48,550 UP 400
KG DONGBU STL 12,050 DN 600
ZINUS 75,400 UP 900
Asiana Airlines 23,850 UP 700
SKTelecom 298,500 DN 1,000
SNT MOTIV 52,200 DN 900
HyundaiElev 48,800 UP 550
SAMSUNG SDS 155,500 DN 3,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 32,750 DN 1,100
KUMHOTIRE 5,570 DN 80
Hanchem 346,500 DN 16,000
Hanon Systems 15,250 DN 150
SK 258,500 DN 1,500
ShinpoongPharm 60,800 DN 200
COWAY 84,300 UP 600
Handsome 42,400 0
LOTTE SHOPPING 106,500 UP 2,000
IBK 11,100 UP 150
DONGSUH 29,250 DN 100
SamsungEng 24,700 DN 300
SAMSUNG C&T 120,500 DN 500
PanOcean 6,270 DN 140
SAMSUNG CARD 34,900 DN 300
CheilWorldwide 24,150 UP 150
Agency of Kim Seon-ho apologizes over actor's rumors
Actor Kim Seon-ho belatedly admits to abortion rumors, apologizes for 'carelessness'
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases remain in 1,600s as authorities set to relax virus curbs
(6th LD) N. Korea fires what seems to be SLBM toward East Sea: S. Korea
KFA trying to confirm reports of Son Heung-min's COVID-19 infection
New virus cases slow down, eased distancing rules to be applied for 2 weeks
Seoul stocks rebound to 3,000-point level on tech rally
Gov't to raise gathering size limit to 8 under new distancing rules: PM
Online broadcaster gets 30-year prison term for killing employee refusing to wear revealing dress
(LEAD) Agency of Kim Seon-ho apologizes over abortion rumors
Stalker, murderer of three women of same family appeals life sentence