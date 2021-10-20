KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
SK Innovation 258,000 UP 1,500
POONGSAN 34,200 DN 1,250
KBFinancialGroup 56,100 UP 700
Hansae 24,700 DN 450
LX HAUSYS 73,500 DN 700
Youngone Corp 44,150 DN 1,350
CSWIND 70,300 DN 1,400
GKL 16,850 DN 550
KOLON IND 96,500 UP 4,700
HanmiPharm 272,500 DN 1,500
BNK Financial Group 9,150 UP 260
emart 162,000 DN 500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY440 00 DN1200
KOLMAR KOREA 46,750 DN 100
HANJINKAL 57,000 DN 700
DoubleUGames 64,700 DN 1,100
CUCKOO 22,300 DN 100
COSMAX 131,000 DN 2,000
MANDO 62,300 DN 1,100
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 875,000 UP 7,000
INNOCEAN 60,400 DN 500
Doosan Bobcat 39,000 DN 250
H.S.ENTERPRISE 17,550 DN 700
Netmarble 126,000 DN 1,500
KRAFTON 487,000 DN 6,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S62800 DN1100
ORION 125,000 UP 5,500
HANWHA SYSTEMS 16,800 DN 700
BGF Retail 170,500 DN 1,000
SKCHEM 312,500 DN 8,000
HDC-OP 26,100 DN 100
HYOSUNG TNC 621,000 DN 4,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 742,000 DN 22,000
SKBS 220,000 DN 12,000
WooriFinancialGroup 12,600 UP 250
KakaoBank 59,700 DN 1,600
HYBE 319,500 DN 2,500
SK ie technology 179,000 DN 14,500
DL E&C 133,500 DN 2,000
LX HOLDINGS 8,950 0
(END)
-
