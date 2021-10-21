Fast facts about S. Korea's Nuri space rocket

-- Its planned flight sequence shows that the first stage separation will take place 127 seconds after the launch at an altitude of 59 km, with the pairing separation to come at 233 seconds at an altitude of 191 km. Then, the second stage separation will occur at 274 seconds at 258 km high, and the dummy satellite will be separated at 967 seconds, or about 16 minutes after the launch at 700 km above the Earth.