Financial regulator expected to unveil additional steps to curb household debt next week: sources
SEOUL, Oct. 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's financial regulator is expected to announce additional measures next week to tame runaway household debt that will focus on toughening requirements for the repayment capability of borrowers, sources said Wednesday.
The measures will be part of efforts to rein in fast-growing household debt and prevent it from weighing on the country's overall economic recovery from the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.
According to the sources, the Financial Services Commission (FSC) is planning to unveil a set of measures aimed at taming household debt on Tuesday next week.
Earlier, Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki told lawmakers that preparations are "in the final stage" to put forth measures to curb household debt, adding that emphasis will be placed on toughening regulations on mortgage loans through the debt service ratio (DSR).
DSR measures how much a borrower has to pay in principal and interest in proportion to his or her yearly income. Stricter application of the ratio can lead to a decline in fresh loans.
Since July, the FSC has applied a 40-percent DSR ratio on borrowers who buy a home worth more than 600 million won (US$512,000) in speculation-prone regions, expanding those subject to the restrictions in taking out home-backed loans.
In addition, the financial regulator plans to apply the rule to borrowers who have an outstanding loan worth more than 200 million won from July next year and the rule will be applied to borrowers who have an outstanding loan worth more than 100 million won from a year later.
Observers said that the FSC will likely speed up the schedule for the introduction of the stricter rules when it unveils additional measures on household debt next week.
The regulator, however, is likely to ease regulations on loans for home rentals amid growing complaints that the recently toughened loan regulations have made it hard for renters to borrow money.
On Thursday, President Moon Jae-in ordered financial authorities to closely monitor banks to ensure a smooth supply of loans for home rentals.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Agency of Kim Seon-ho apologizes over actor's rumors
-
Actor Kim Seon-ho belatedly admits to abortion rumors, apologizes for 'carelessness'
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases remain in 1,600s as authorities set to relax virus curbs
-
(6th LD) N. Korea fires what seems to be SLBM toward East Sea: S. Korea
-
KFA trying to confirm reports of Son Heung-min's COVID-19 infection
-
Agency of Kim Seon-ho apologizes over actor's rumors
-
Actor Kim Seon-ho belatedly admits to abortion rumors, apologizes for 'carelessness'
-
New virus cases slow down, eased distancing rules to be applied for 2 weeks
-
Seoul stocks rebound to 3,000-point level on tech rally
-
Gov't to raise gathering size limit to 8 under new distancing rules: PM
-
Agency of Kim Seon-ho apologizes over actor's rumors
-
Actor Kim Seon-ho belatedly admits to abortion rumors, apologizes for 'carelessness'
-
Online broadcaster gets 30-year prison term for killing employee refusing to wear revealing dress
-
(LEAD) Agency of Kim Seon-ho apologizes over abortion rumors
-
Stalker, murderer of three women of same family appeals life sentence