Producer prices up for 11th month in September
SEOUL, Oct. 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's producer prices gained 0.2 percent on-month in September due to a rise in prices of energy-related products, extending their monthly gains for the 11th straight month, central bank data showed Thursday.
The producer price index, a barometer of future consumer inflation, stood at 111.13 in September, compared with 110.86 a month earlier, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK).
The September reading was up 7.5 percent from the same month a year earlier, the BOK data showed.
The rise is due in part to a hike in prices of coal and oil products, which grew 2.1 percent on-month.
Crude oil prices have been on the rise in recent months, driving up production costs for factory products. South Korea depends on imports for its energy needs.
Prices of fishery, forest and farming products, however, declined 0.8 percent over the same period, the data showed.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Agency of Kim Seon-ho apologizes over actor's rumors
-
Actor Kim Seon-ho belatedly admits to abortion rumors, apologizes for 'carelessness'
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases remain in 1,600s as authorities set to relax virus curbs
-
(6th LD) N. Korea fires what seems to be SLBM toward East Sea: S. Korea
-
KFA trying to confirm reports of Son Heung-min's COVID-19 infection
-
Actor Kim Seon-ho belatedly admits to abortion rumors, apologizes for 'carelessness'
-
Agency of Kim Seon-ho apologizes over actor's rumors
-
New virus cases slow down, eased distancing rules to be applied for 2 weeks
-
Seoul stocks rebound to 3,000-point level on tech rally
-
Gov't to raise gathering size limit to 8 under new distancing rules: PM
-
Actor Kim Seon-ho belatedly admits to abortion rumors, apologizes for 'carelessness'
-
Agency of Kim Seon-ho apologizes over actor's rumors
-
Online broadcaster gets 30-year prison term for killing employee refusing to wear revealing dress
-
Slumping LPGA golfer trying to get her groove back at home
-
Stalker, murderer of three women of same family appeals life sentence