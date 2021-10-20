S. Korean Bond Yields on Oct. 20, 2021
All News 16:47 October 20, 2021
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.151 1.157 -0.6
2-year TB 1.618 1.640 -2.2
3-year TB 1.847 1.866 -1.9
10-year TB 2.392 2.379 +1.3
2-year MSB 1.654 1.670 -1.6
3-year CB (AA-) 2.318 2.325 -0.7
91-day CD 1.090 1.090 0.0
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
Agency of Kim Seon-ho apologizes over actor's rumors
-
Actor Kim Seon-ho belatedly admits to abortion rumors, apologizes for 'carelessness'
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases remain in 1,600s as authorities set to relax virus curbs
-
(6th LD) N. Korea fires what seems to be SLBM toward East Sea: S. Korea
-
KFA trying to confirm reports of Son Heung-min's COVID-19 infection
Most Saved
-
Agency of Kim Seon-ho apologizes over actor's rumors
-
Actor Kim Seon-ho belatedly admits to abortion rumors, apologizes for 'carelessness'
-
New virus cases slow down, eased distancing rules to be applied for 2 weeks
-
Seoul stocks rebound to 3,000-point level on tech rally
-
Gov't to raise gathering size limit to 8 under new distancing rules: PM
-
Agency of Kim Seon-ho apologizes over actor's rumors
-
Actor Kim Seon-ho belatedly admits to abortion rumors, apologizes for 'carelessness'
-
Online broadcaster gets 30-year prison term for killing employee refusing to wear revealing dress
-
(LEAD) Agency of Kim Seon-ho apologizes over abortion rumors
-
Stalker, murderer of three women of same family appeals life sentence