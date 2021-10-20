Samsung reveals new color options for Galaxy Z Flip3, collaborations with Maison Kitsune
By Woo Jae-yeon
SEOUL, Oct. 20 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. on Wednesday unveiled new color variants for the Galaxy Z Flip3 and special collaboration models with the music and fashion company Maison Kitsune for its smartwatch and wireless earbuds.
In its latest "Unpacked" online event, the tech giant said its customers can now individualize their clamshell-type Z Flip3 with "Bespoke Edition," which supports two colors for the frame and five different colors for the front and back panels.
Bespoke is Samsung's home appliance line that allows users to customize their appliance with individualized design and configurations. The company said it is bringing that design concept to mobile products to meet growing demand for personalized phones.
"Our users have diverse tastes and we need to offer products that satisfy their needs," Choi Seung-eun, chief marketing officer at Samsung Mobile, said in a press release. With the expanded color options, Samsung said it will "provide our users with new experiences to express themselves using the technology they use every day."
The edition, available through the Bespoke Studio on the company's website, offers two frame colors -- black and silver -- and five colors -- blue, yellow, pink, white and black -- for the front and back panels. In total, it can create 49 new color combinations, the company said.
In South Korea, the edition will be available for purchase starting 9 a.m. Thursday, with the price set at around 1.3 million won (US$1,100). It will be also available in the U.S., Britain, Germany, France, Canada and Australia.
Along with the new color variants for the Z Flip3, the company also announced the limited-edition Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Buds2 wireless earbuds, produced in collaboration with Maison Kitsune, the French-Japanese electronic music label-fashion company.
These editions are priced at 460,000 won and 290,000 won, respectively. Pre-orders will begin 9 a.m. Thursday online, including on the company's website, and shipments will start on Nov. 10.
For the special edition, Samsung introduced its new color Moonrock Beige color and featured the fashion company's iconic fox and stars design on the smartwatch and its accessories.
The world's largest smartphone vendor has stepped up its collaboration with fashion brands as part of efforts to target more fashion-savvy young consumers and expand an ecosystem of accessories and their portfolios of limited-edition mobile products.
Last month, it released the Galaxy Watch4 Classic Thom Browne Edition, which features the American brand's signature stripe.
In the previous Unpacked event in August, Samsung unveiled two new foldable smartphones -- the Galaxy Z Fold3 and the Galaxy Z Flip3 -- to further solidify its lead in the fast-growing foldable smartphone market.
Industry tracker Counterpoint Research previously estimated Samsung to account for 88 percent of the global foldable smartphone market this year and its market share to stay around 75 percent till 2023.
jaeyeon.woo@yna.co.kr
(END)
