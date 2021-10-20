Local EV consortium recommended as preferred bidder for SsangYong Motor
SEOUL, Oct. 20 (Yonhap) -- A South Korean consortium led by local electric carmaker Edison Motors Co. has been recommended as the preferred bidder to acquire SsangYong Motor Co., the company said Wednesday.
"SsangYong Motor's court-appointed manager has recommended the Edison Motors consortium as the preferred bidder for the carmaker. Another local consortium led by EV firm Electrical Life Business and Technology (EL B&T) was excluded from the court's reviewing process due to lack of required documents," a SsangYong Motor spokesman said over the phone.
According to the spokesman, SsangYong plans to submit an official document for the selection of the Edison consortium for the debt-laden carmaker within a week, and the Seoul Bankruptcy Court will announce the preferred bidder.
Once the preferred bidder is selected, SsangYong and EY Hanyoung plan to conduct a two-week due diligence on the bidders in October and sign a deal in November.
It is estimated up to 1 trillion won is needed to take over the debt-laden SsangYong.
In April, SsangYong was placed under court receivership for the second time after undergoing the same process a decade earlier. Its Indian parent Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. failed to attract an investor due to the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic and its worsening financial status.
Court receivership is one step short of bankruptcy in South Korea's legal system. In receivership, the court will decide whether and how to revive the company.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Agency of Kim Seon-ho apologizes over actor's rumors
-
Actor Kim Seon-ho belatedly admits to abortion rumors, apologizes for 'carelessness'
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases remain in 1,600s as authorities set to relax virus curbs
-
(6th LD) N. Korea fires what seems to be SLBM toward East Sea: S. Korea
-
KFA trying to confirm reports of Son Heung-min's COVID-19 infection
-
Actor Kim Seon-ho belatedly admits to abortion rumors, apologizes for 'carelessness'
-
Agency of Kim Seon-ho apologizes over actor's rumors
-
New virus cases slow down, eased distancing rules to be applied for 2 weeks
-
Seoul stocks rebound to 3,000-point level on tech rally
-
Gov't to raise gathering size limit to 8 under new distancing rules: PM
-
Actor Kim Seon-ho belatedly admits to abortion rumors, apologizes for 'carelessness'
-
Agency of Kim Seon-ho apologizes over actor's rumors
-
Online broadcaster gets 30-year prison term for killing employee refusing to wear revealing dress
-
(LEAD) Agency of Kim Seon-ho apologizes over abortion rumors
-
Stalker, murderer of three women of same family appeals life sentence