N. Korea says its recent SLBM test-launch not targeting U.S.
SEOUL, Oct. 21 (Yonhap) -- North Korea said Thursday its recent test-firing of a new submarine launched ballistic missile (SLBM) was not targeted toward the United States, adding there is no need for Washington to "worry or agonize" over it.
The North's foreign ministry made the comments in a statement carried by the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), expressing concerns over "nonsensical" reaction from Washington and the U.N. Security Council over its "rightful exercise of right to defense."
The statement came two days after North Korea fired an SLBM from the vicinity of Sinpo, where its main submarine shipyard is located. It marked the North's eighth known major missile test this year.
The U.N. Security Council held an emergency closed-door meeting on the North's SLBM test on Wednesday (New York time).
