(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Oct. 21)

It is absurd for the North to criticize the South for adopting what it condemned as "double standards." Pyongyang should not repeat its demand for the withdrawal of the U.S.'s "hostile policy" toward the Kim Jong-un regime, while justifying its military provocation as self-defense. We urge North Korea to stop such military activities and return to dialogue immediately. The U.S., for its part, should get tougher with the North for its provocative acts, but offer more incentives to entice Pyongyang to take the path toward denuclearization and peace.

