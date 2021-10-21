Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Oct. 21 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 21.
Korean-language dailies
-- Prosecutors didn't delve into lending irregularities surrounding land development scandal (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Umbrella union stages mass rally in front of police headquarters (Kookmin Daily)
-- Ruling party presidential candidate denies involvement in land development scandal (Donga Ilbo)
-- Phone conversation recording file reveals attempts to give bribery to high-profile figures (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Moon's youth job policy fizzles (Segye Times)
-- Small number of people rakes in excessive profits from another land development project in Gyeonggi Province (Chosun Ilbo)
-- N. Korea fires new SLBM from submarine (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Gov't handed over 170 million facial photos taken at airport to AI firm (Hankyoreh)
-- Parliamentary audit on ruling party presidential candidate ends without game changer (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Edison Motors picked as preferred bidder for SsangYong Motor (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- New project for promising AI startups launched (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- SLBM launched from submarine, North says (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Korea's Nuri ready for liftoff (Korea Herald)
-- Umbrella union stages mass rally (Korea Times)
(END)
