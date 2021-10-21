Korean-language dailies

-- Prosecutors didn't delve into lending irregularities surrounding land development scandal (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Umbrella union stages mass rally in front of police headquarters (Kookmin Daily)

-- Ruling party presidential candidate denies involvement in land development scandal (Donga Ilbo)

-- Phone conversation recording file reveals attempts to give bribery to high-profile figures (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Moon's youth job policy fizzles (Segye Times)

-- Small number of people rakes in excessive profits from another land development project in Gyeonggi Province (Chosun Ilbo)

-- N. Korea fires new SLBM from submarine (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Gov't handed over 170 million facial photos taken at airport to AI firm (Hankyoreh)

-- Parliamentary audit on ruling party presidential candidate ends without game changer (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Edison Motors picked as preferred bidder for SsangYong Motor (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- New project for promising AI startups launched (Korea Economic Daily)

