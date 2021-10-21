Naver Q3 net income up 37.1 pct. to 322.7 bln won
All News 07:56 October 21, 2021
SEOUL, Oct. 21 (Yonhap) -- Naver Corp. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net profit of 322.7 billion won (US$274.8 million), up 37.1 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the July-September period rose 19.9 percent on-year to 349.8 billion won. Sales increased 26.9 percent to 1.72 trillion won.
The operating profit was 2.2 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
