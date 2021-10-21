Go to Contents Go to Navigation

2 Chinese crew members rescued after boat capsizes near Dokdo

All News 08:09 October 21, 2021

DONGHAE, South Korea, Oct. 21 (Yonhap) -- Two Chinese crew members were rescued Thursday after their fishing boat capsized in waters near the country's easternmost islets of Dokdo a day earlier, officials said.

Nine people -- three South Koreans, four Chinese and two Indonesians -- were aboard the 72-ton vessel when it capsized in waters 168 kilometers northeast of Dokdo at 2:24 p.m. on Wednesday.

The two rescued members were being airlifted by a helicopter to a hospital, officials said.

