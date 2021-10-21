Exports rise 36 percent in first 20 days of Oct.
All News 09:01 October 21, 2021
SEOUL, Oct. 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports rose 36.1 percent on-year in the first 20 days of October on the back of robust demand for chips, petroleum products and autos, customs data showed Thursday.
The country's outbound shipments stood at US$34.2 billion in the Oct. 1-20 period, compared with $25.1 billion a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.
