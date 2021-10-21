Thursday's weather forecast
All News 09:04 October 21, 2021
SEOUL, Oct. 21 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 15/05 Sunny 20
Incheon 14/06 Sunny 20
Suwon 16/05 Sunny 20
Cheongju 16/05 Sunny 20
Daejeon 16/04 Sunny 20
Chuncheon 15/04 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 17/07 Cloudy 20
Jeonju 16/05 Sunny 20
Gwangju 17/06 Sunny 20
Jeju 18/13 Cloudy 20
Daegu 16/06 Cloudy 30
Busan 17/12 Rain 60
