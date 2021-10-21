Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

All News 09:04 October 21, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 21 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 15/05 Sunny 20

Incheon 14/06 Sunny 20

Suwon 16/05 Sunny 20

Cheongju 16/05 Sunny 20

Daejeon 16/04 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 15/04 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 17/07 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 16/05 Sunny 20

Gwangju 17/06 Sunny 20

Jeju 18/13 Cloudy 20

Daegu 16/06 Cloudy 30

Busan 17/12 Rain 60

