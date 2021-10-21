S. Korea, Kazakhstan vow active push for economic cooperation projects
SEOUL, Oct. 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Industry Minister Moon Sung-wook met with Kazakhstani Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar on Thursday and discussed ways to push forward various joint economic projects, Moon's office said.
The meeting came two months after the two nations signed a set of memorandums of understanding in various industry fields, such as automobiles, natural resources and healthcare, during Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's visit to South Korea.
During the talks, Moon "expressed gratitude for the central Asian country's establishment of a new team solely in charge of cooperation projects with South Korea, and vowed to further extend support to find and push for more promising joint projects," the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said in a release.
The two sides will continue discussions through the bilateral dialogue channel of the economic joint committee, it added.
Sklyar is in Seoul for a two-day visit that began on Wednesday, according to the ministry.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Agency of Kim Seon-ho apologizes over actor's rumors
-
Actor Kim Seon-ho belatedly admits to abortion rumors, apologizes for 'carelessness'
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases remain in 1,600s as authorities set to relax virus curbs
-
(6th LD) N. Korea fires what seems to be SLBM toward East Sea: S. Korea
-
KFA trying to confirm reports of Son Heung-min's COVID-19 infection
-
Actor Kim Seon-ho belatedly admits to abortion rumors, apologizes for 'carelessness'
-
Agency of Kim Seon-ho apologizes over actor's rumors
-
New virus cases slow down, eased distancing rules to be applied for 2 weeks
-
Seoul stocks rebound to 3,000-point level on tech rally
-
Gov't to raise gathering size limit to 8 under new distancing rules: PM
-
Actor Kim Seon-ho belatedly admits to abortion rumors, apologizes for 'carelessness'
-
Slumping LPGA golfer trying to get her groove back at home
-
Online broadcaster gets 30-year prison term for killing employee refusing to wear revealing dress
-
(LEAD) Actor Kim Seon-ho belatedly admits to abortion rumors, apologizes for 'carelessness'
-
Stalker, murderer of three women of same family appeals life sentence