Doosan Heavy signs maintenance deal for UAE nuclear plant
By Nam Kwang-sik
SEOUL, Oct. 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korean power plant builder Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co. said Thursday it has signed a maintenance service deal for a reactor at the Barakah nuclear power plant in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
Under the deal with Nawah Energy Co., the operator of the nuclear power plant, Doosan Heavy will conduct maintenance services for turbines, generators and parts related to the nuclear reactor of the nuclear power plant for three months beginning in April 2022, it said in an emailed statement.
But Doosan Heavy did not reveal the value of the deal.
In 2009, a Korea Electric Power Corp.-led consortium won a US$20 billion contract to build four nuclear reactors in Barakah, 270 kilometers west of Abu Dhabi, marking South Korea's first export of its homegrown commercial atomic power plant.
Doosan Heavy, a major supplier of components to the Barakah plant, signed a five-year maintenance service deal for the nuclear power plant with Nawah Energy in June 2019.
"The latest deal for Unit 1 of the nuclear power plant is a separate deal from the five-year maintenance service deal," a spokesman at Doosan Heavy said by phone.
The Emirates Nuclear Energy Corp. (ENEC), a UAE state-run energy company, announced in April that Unit 1 of the Barakah plant started commercial operations.
The two companies agreed to strike a new maintenance service deal for each of the four nuclear reactors of the Barakah plant, when it goes into operation, he said.
The three other units have yet to go into commercial operations.
ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Agency of Kim Seon-ho apologizes over actor's rumors
-
Actor Kim Seon-ho belatedly admits to abortion rumors, apologizes for 'carelessness'
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases remain in 1,600s as authorities set to relax virus curbs
-
(6th LD) N. Korea fires what seems to be SLBM toward East Sea: S. Korea
-
KFA trying to confirm reports of Son Heung-min's COVID-19 infection
-
Actor Kim Seon-ho belatedly admits to abortion rumors, apologizes for 'carelessness'
-
Agency of Kim Seon-ho apologizes over actor's rumors
-
New virus cases slow down, eased distancing rules to be applied for 2 weeks
-
Seoul stocks rebound to 3,000-point level on tech rally
-
Gov't to raise gathering size limit to 8 under new distancing rules: PM
-
Actor Kim Seon-ho belatedly admits to abortion rumors, apologizes for 'carelessness'
-
Slumping LPGA golfer trying to get her groove back at home
-
Online broadcaster gets 30-year prison term for killing employee refusing to wear revealing dress
-
(LEAD) Actor Kim Seon-ho belatedly admits to abortion rumors, apologizes for 'carelessness'
-
Stalker, murderer of three women of same family appeals life sentence