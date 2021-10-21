Gov't committed to increase support for police: PM
SEOUL, Oct. 21 (Yonhap) -- The government is committed to expanding support for police to beef up public safety, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said Thursday, as it vowed to increase the law enforcement agency's workforce and budget.
Kim expressed his respect and gratitude to some 150,000 police officers in the country for their services at the 76th Police Day ceremony at the Korean Police Investigation Academy in Asan, 90 kilometers south of Seoul.
He called on police to win people's trust with responsible and scientific investigations, saying police have become a more independent investigative body. He was referring to the enhanced investigative power given to police as part of reform of the prosecution.
Kim said the government will increase the budget for public safety research and development (R&D) programs in phases, while helping to establish a new organization dedicated to managing those programs.
The prime minister added that the government will continue to push ahead with plans to increase the number of police officers. The Moon Jae-in administration has recruited more than 15,000 police officers as of last year and plans to hire 2,000 more this year.
The government will also look into expansion of police immunity and welfare programs, Kim said.
"We will persuade the National Assembly and do our best to alleviate the heavy workload of police officers in duty," he said.
While promising to improve working conditions for the police, the prime minister asked officers to actively respond to crimes related to children and stalking. He also emphasized the cooperation with the prosecution and the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) in the enforcement of laws.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Agency of Kim Seon-ho apologizes over actor's rumors
-
Actor Kim Seon-ho belatedly admits to abortion rumors, apologizes for 'carelessness'
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases remain in 1,600s as authorities set to relax virus curbs
-
(6th LD) N. Korea fires what seems to be SLBM toward East Sea: S. Korea
-
KFA trying to confirm reports of Son Heung-min's COVID-19 infection
-
Actor Kim Seon-ho belatedly admits to abortion rumors, apologizes for 'carelessness'
-
Agency of Kim Seon-ho apologizes over actor's rumors
-
New virus cases slow down, eased distancing rules to be applied for 2 weeks
-
Seoul stocks rebound to 3,000-point level on tech rally
-
Gov't to raise gathering size limit to 8 under new distancing rules: PM
-
Actor Kim Seon-ho belatedly admits to abortion rumors, apologizes for 'carelessness'
-
Slumping LPGA golfer trying to get her groove back at home
-
Online broadcaster gets 30-year prison term for killing employee refusing to wear revealing dress
-
(LEAD) Actor Kim Seon-ho belatedly admits to abortion rumors, apologizes for 'carelessness'
-
Stalker, murderer of three women of same family appeals life sentence