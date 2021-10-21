Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.
-----------------
(3rd LD) N. Korea says its recent SLBM test-launch not targeting U.S.
SEOUL -- North Korea said Thursday its recent test-firing of a new submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) was not targeted toward the United States, adding there is no need for Washington to "worry" over it.
A spokesperson for the North's foreign ministry expressed concerns over what it called "abnormal" reactions from the U.S. and the U.N. Security Council as they convened an emergency meeting on its "rightful exercise of right to defense," according to the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
------------------
(LEAD) U.S. alliances with S. Korea, others key to countering China, N. Korea: ambassador nominees
WASHINGTON -- The United States' alliances with South Korea and others are key to dealing with many challenges facing the U.S., including Chinese aggression and North Korean threats, nominees for U.S. ambassadors to Japan and China said Wednesday.
Richard Nicholas Burns, nominee for U.S. ambassador to China, said U.S. alliances provided a "comparative advantage" over China.
-----------------
(LEAD) 1 found dead, 2 rescued after boat capsizes near Dokdo
DONGHAE, South Korea -- One crew member was found dead and two others were rescued Thursday after a fishing boat capsized in waters near South Korea's easternmost islets of Dokdo a day earlier, the Coast Guard said.
Six people remained unaccounted for after the 72-ton vessel capsized in waters 168 kilometers northeast of Dokdo at 2:24 p.m. on Wednesday, as officials stepped up search and rescue operations, including sending 14 divers into the capsized boat.
-----------------
S. Korea prepares to launch 1st homegrown space rocket
SEOUL -- South Korea was preparing Thursday to launch its first homegrown space launch vehicle in the latest attempt to foster its space program and join the elite global space club.
The KSLV-II -- also known as Nuri -- is set to blast off from the Naro Space Center in the country's southern coastal village of Goheung at around 4 p.m., the Korea Aerospace Research Institute (KARI) said.
-----------------
(LEAD) U.S. alliances with S. Korea, others key to countering China, N. Korea: ambassador nominees
WASHINGTON -- The United States' alliances with South Korea and others are key to dealing with many challenges facing the U.S., including Chinese aggression and North Korean threats, nominees for U.S. ambassadors to Japan and China said Wednesday.
Richard Nicholas Burns, nominee for U.S. ambassador to China, said U.S. alliances provided a "comparative advantage" over China.
-----------------
U.S. remains consistently open to dialogue with N. Korea: Psaki
WASHINGTON -- The United States remains open to dialogue with North Korea, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Wednesday.
Her remarks come after North Korea announced a successful test launch of a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) that some believe may be a "game changer."
-----------------
(LEAD) Exports rise 36 percent in first 20 days of Oct.
SEOUL-- South Korea's exports rose 36.1 percent on-year in the first 20 days of October on the back of robust demand for chips, petroleum products and autos, customs data showed Thursday.
The country's outbound shipments stood at US$34.2 billion in the Oct. 1-20 period, compared with $25.1 billion a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.
-----------------
Doosan Heavy signs maintenance deal for UAE nuclear plant
SEOUL -- South Korean power plant builder Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co. said Thursday it has signed a maintenance service deal for a reactor at the Barakah nuclear power plant in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
Under the deal with Nawah Energy Co., the operator of the nuclear power plant, Doosan Heavy will conduct maintenance services for turbines, generators and parts related to the nuclear reactor of the nuclear power plant for three months beginning in April 2022, it said in an emailed statement.
(END)
-
Agency of Kim Seon-ho apologizes over actor's rumors
-
Actor Kim Seon-ho belatedly admits to abortion rumors, apologizes for 'carelessness'
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases remain in 1,600s as authorities set to relax virus curbs
-
(6th LD) N. Korea fires what seems to be SLBM toward East Sea: S. Korea
-
KFA trying to confirm reports of Son Heung-min's COVID-19 infection
-
Actor Kim Seon-ho belatedly admits to abortion rumors, apologizes for 'carelessness'
-
Agency of Kim Seon-ho apologizes over actor's rumors
-
Seoul stocks rebound to 3,000-point level on tech rally
-
Gov't to raise gathering size limit to 8 under new distancing rules: PM
-
New virus cases slow down, eased distancing rules to be applied for 2 weeks
-
Actor Kim Seon-ho belatedly admits to abortion rumors, apologizes for 'carelessness'
-
Slumping LPGA golfer trying to get her groove back at home
-
(LEAD) Actor Kim Seon-ho belatedly admits to abortion rumors, apologizes for 'carelessness'
-
Stalker, murderer of three women of same family appeals life sentence
-
(3rd LD) New virus cases rise on more testing, vaccination push continues