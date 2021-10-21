Daewoo Shipbuilding grabs 232 bln won order for 1 LNG carrier
By Nam Kwang-sik
SEOUL, Oct. 21 (Yonhap) -- Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. (DSME) said Thursday that it has bagged a 232.2 billion won (US$197.6 million) deal to build a LNG carrier.
The deal, signed with an Oceanian company, calls for DSME to deliver the vessel by September 2024, the shipbuilder said in a regulatory filing.
Not including the latest deal, DSME has won $8.58 billion worth of orders so far this year for 46 ships, one wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV), one submarine and two offshore facilities, already exceeding its annual order target of $7.7 billion.
ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)
