Moon orders debt rehabilitation plan for pandemic-hit young people
All News 14:05 October 21, 2021
SEOUL, Oct. 21 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in on Thursday instructed officials to actively come up with a plan for debt rehabilitation for young people who became heavily indebted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The plan is aimed at helping young people who borrowed money from more than one financial institution as the pandemic took a heavy toll on job markets, presidential spokesperson Park Kyung-mee said in a statement.
Last year, the number of employed people in South Korea declined by 220,000, marking the largest job losses since 1998.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
Agency of Kim Seon-ho apologizes over actor's rumors
-
Actor Kim Seon-ho belatedly admits to abortion rumors, apologizes for 'carelessness'
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases remain in 1,600s as authorities set to relax virus curbs
-
(6th LD) N. Korea fires what seems to be SLBM toward East Sea: S. Korea
-
KFA trying to confirm reports of Son Heung-min's COVID-19 infection
Most Saved
-
Actor Kim Seon-ho belatedly admits to abortion rumors, apologizes for 'carelessness'
-
Agency of Kim Seon-ho apologizes over actor's rumors
-
Seoul stocks rebound to 3,000-point level on tech rally
-
Gov't to raise gathering size limit to 8 under new distancing rules: PM
-
New virus cases slow down, eased distancing rules to be applied for 2 weeks
-
Actor Kim Seon-ho belatedly admits to abortion rumors, apologizes for 'carelessness'
-
Slumping LPGA golfer trying to get her groove back at home
-
(LEAD) Actor Kim Seon-ho belatedly admits to abortion rumors, apologizes for 'carelessness'
-
Stalker, murderer of three women of same family appeals life sentence
-
(3rd LD) New virus cases rise on more testing, vaccination push continues