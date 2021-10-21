KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
FOOSUNG 20,350 DN 600
SK Innovation 257,000 DN 1,000
POONGSAN 33,850 DN 350
KBFinancialGroup 57,400 UP 1,300
Hansae 25,600 UP 900
LX HAUSYS 73,000 DN 500
Youngone Corp 45,250 UP 1,100
CSWIND 71,100 UP 800
GKL 17,000 UP 150
KOLON IND 91,500 DN 5,000
HanmiPharm 277,000 UP 4,500
BNK Financial Group 9,120 DN 30
emart 161,500 DN 500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY435 00 DN500
KOLMAR KOREA 46,250 DN 500
HANJINKAL 56,700 DN 300
CUCKOO 22,450 UP 150
COSMAX 130,000 DN 1,000
MANDO 63,500 UP 1,200
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 868,000 DN 7,000
INNOCEAN 60,300 DN 100
Doosan Bobcat 38,800 DN 200
H.S.ENTERPRISE 17,800 UP 250
Netmarble 126,000 0
KRAFTON 493,000 UP 6,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S63400 UP600
ORION 125,000 0
HANWHA SYSTEMS 16,800 0
BGF Retail 169,000 DN 1,500
SKCHEM 200,000 DN 8,500
HDC-OP 26,100 0
HYOSUNG TNC 612,000 DN 9,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 727,000 DN 15,000
SKBS 223,000 UP 3,000
WooriFinancialGroup 12,750 UP 150
KakaoBank 60,200 UP 500
HYBE 330,500 UP 11,000
SK ie technology 178,000 DN 1,000
DL E&C 133,500 0
LX HOLDINGS 8,880 DN 70
(END)
-
