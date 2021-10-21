FOOSUNG 20,350 DN 600

SK Innovation 257,000 DN 1,000

POONGSAN 33,850 DN 350

KBFinancialGroup 57,400 UP 1,300

Hansae 25,600 UP 900

LX HAUSYS 73,000 DN 500

Youngone Corp 45,250 UP 1,100

CSWIND 71,100 UP 800

GKL 17,000 UP 150

KOLON IND 91,500 DN 5,000

HanmiPharm 277,000 UP 4,500

BNK Financial Group 9,120 DN 30

emart 161,500 DN 500

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY435 00 DN500

KOLMAR KOREA 46,250 DN 500

HANJINKAL 56,700 DN 300

CUCKOO 22,450 UP 150

COSMAX 130,000 DN 1,000

MANDO 63,500 UP 1,200

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 868,000 DN 7,000

INNOCEAN 60,300 DN 100

Doosan Bobcat 38,800 DN 200

H.S.ENTERPRISE 17,800 UP 250

Netmarble 126,000 0

KRAFTON 493,000 UP 6,000

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S63400 UP600

ORION 125,000 0

HANWHA SYSTEMS 16,800 0

BGF Retail 169,000 DN 1,500

SKCHEM 200,000 DN 8,500

HDC-OP 26,100 0

HYOSUNG TNC 612,000 DN 9,000

HYOSUNG ADVANCED 727,000 DN 15,000

SKBS 223,000 UP 3,000

WooriFinancialGroup 12,750 UP 150

KakaoBank 60,200 UP 500

HYBE 330,500 UP 11,000

SK ie technology 178,000 DN 1,000

DL E&C 133,500 0

LX HOLDINGS 8,880 DN 70

