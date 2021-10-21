S. Korean Bond Yields on Oct. 21, 2021
All News 16:38 October 21, 2021
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.144 1.151 -0.7
2-year TB 1.600 1.618 -1.8
3-year TB 1.836 1.847 -1.1
10-year TB 2.388 2.392 -0.4
2-year MSB 1.637 1.654 -1.7
3-year CB (AA-) 2.310 2.318 -0.8
91-day CD 1.090 1.090 0.0
(END)
