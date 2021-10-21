Yonhap News Summary
(2nd LD) S. Korea launches 1st homegrown space rocket
SEOUL-- South Korea launched its first homegrown space launch vehicle Thursday in the latest attempt to foster its space program and join the elite global space club.
The KSLV-II -- also known as Nuri -- blasted off from the Naro Space Center in the country's southern coastal village of Goheung at 5 p.m., one hour behind schedule, according to the Ministry of Science and ICT.
Yong Hong-taek, the first vice minister at the Ministry of Science and ICT, told a press briefing that engineers spent "additional time checking valves inside the launch vehicle."
N. Korea's SLBM in early development stage, likely can be intercepted: defense minister
SEOUL -- North Korea's recently tested submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) appears to be in an early stage of development and can be intercepted, South Korea's defense minister said Thursday.
Suh Wook made the remarks during a parliamentary audit session, as his ministry vowed to deploy more missile detection assets and reinforce cooperation with the United States to deal with the North's continued missile research activities.
S. Korean military equipped with advanced weapons system against N. Korea's new SLBM: minister
SEOUL -- South Korea has enough military capability to counter North Korea's missile threats, highlighted by the test-launch of its new submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) earlier this week, according to Seoul's top diplomat Thursday, who cited Seoul's own advanced SLBM system.
Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong said the government takes the North's latest SLBM test seriously but stopped short of calling it a "provocation" that could pose a serious threat to security on the Korean Peninsula.
N. Korea still shuns nuclear, ICBM tests, indicating intention for dialogue: unification minister
SEOUL -- North Korea's continued moratorium on nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) testing suggests its intention to explore dialogue opportunities, according to a top South Korean official Thursday,
Unification Minister Lee In-young made the remarks during a parliamentary audit session, as skepticism over Seoul's push to reengage with Pyongyang resurfaced in the wake of the regime's submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) test on Tuesday.
(LEAD) Prosecutors raid Seongnam mayor's office over urban development corruption scandal
SEONGNAM -- Prosecutors raided the Seongnam mayor's office Thursday as they expanded a probe into a corruption-laden urban development scandal in the city south of Seoul.
A team of 23 prosecution investigators searched the offices of the mayor and secretaries for documents related to the corruption scandal involving the city's 2015 project to develop its Daejang-dong district into residential complexes.
Seoul city gov't to report all participants of Wednesday labor rally to police
SEOUL -- The Seoul city government said Thursday it will file complaints with police against all participants in a labor rally called by a militant umbrella union a day earlier on charges of violating the infectious disease prevention act.
On Wednesday afternoon, the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU) staged a massive rally in central Seoul for about two hours as part of a one-day general strike to bring labor issues to the fore in the runup to the 2022 presidential election. About 27,000 unionists joined the rally, according to the KCTU.
