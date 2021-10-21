Go to Contents Go to Navigation

All News 17:12 October 21, 2021

The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.

-----------------
(2nd LD) S. Korea launches 1st homegrown space rocket

SEOUL-- South Korea launched its first homegrown space launch vehicle Thursday in the latest attempt to foster its space program and join the elite global space club.

The KSLV-II -- also known as Nuri -- blasted off from the Naro Space Center in the country's southern coastal village of Goheung at 5 p.m., one hour behind schedule, according to the Ministry of Science and ICT.

Yong Hong-taek, the first vice minister at the Ministry of Science and ICT, told a press briefing that engineers spent "additional time checking valves inside the launch vehicle."

-----------------
N. Korea's SLBM in early development stage, likely can be intercepted: defense minister

SEOUL -- North Korea's recently tested submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) appears to be in an early stage of development and can be intercepted, South Korea's defense minister said Thursday.

Suh Wook made the remarks during a parliamentary audit session, as his ministry vowed to deploy more missile detection assets and reinforce cooperation with the United States to deal with the North's continued missile research activities.

-----------------
S. Korean military equipped with advanced weapons system against N. Korea's new SLBM: minister

SEOUL -- South Korea has enough military capability to counter North Korea's missile threats, highlighted by the test-launch of its new submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) earlier this week, according to Seoul's top diplomat Thursday, who cited Seoul's own advanced SLBM system.

Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong said the government takes the North's latest SLBM test seriously but stopped short of calling it a "provocation" that could pose a serious threat to security on the Korean Peninsula.

-----------------
N. Korea still shuns nuclear, ICBM tests, indicating intention for dialogue: unification minister

SEOUL -- North Korea's continued moratorium on nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) testing suggests its intention to explore dialogue opportunities, according to a top South Korean official Thursday,

Unification Minister Lee In-young made the remarks during a parliamentary audit session, as skepticism over Seoul's push to reengage with Pyongyang resurfaced in the wake of the regime's submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) test on Tuesday.

-----------------
(LEAD) Prosecutors raid Seongnam mayor's office over urban development corruption scandal

SEONGNAM -- Prosecutors raided the Seongnam mayor's office Thursday as they expanded a probe into a corruption-laden urban development scandal in the city south of Seoul.

A team of 23 prosecution investigators searched the offices of the mayor and secretaries for documents related to the corruption scandal involving the city's 2015 project to develop its Daejang-dong district into residential complexes.

-----------------
Seoul city gov't to report all participants of Wednesday labor rally to police

SEOUL -- The Seoul city government said Thursday it will file complaints with police against all participants in a labor rally called by a militant umbrella union a day earlier on charges of violating the infectious disease prevention act.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU) staged a massive rally in central Seoul for about two hours as part of a one-day general strike to bring labor issues to the fore in the runup to the 2022 presidential election. About 27,000 unionists joined the rally, according to the KCTU.
(END)

