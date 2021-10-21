Moon says Nuri space rocket completes all flight sequence but fails to put dummy satellite into orbit
SEOUL, Oct. 21 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in said Thursday South Korea's first domestically-built space rocket completed all flight sequence as scheduled but failed to put a dummy satellite into orbit.
Moon praised scientists and engineers for developing the space rocket that flew to a target altitude of 700 kilometers, describing it as a "creditable achievement."
"The test-launch of Nuri-ho was completed. I am proud of it," Moon told the public after witnessing the launch at the Naro Space Center, the nation's sole spaceport. "Regrettably, we did not perfectly reach the goal, but we made a very creditable achievement in the first launch."
After 12 years of development, engineers launched the 200-ton three-stage launch vehicle, KSLV-II -- also known as Nuri -- that carried the 1.5-ton mock payload at the Naro Space Center in Goheung, 473 kilometers south of Seoul.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Agency of Kim Seon-ho apologizes over actor's rumors
-
Actor Kim Seon-ho belatedly admits to abortion rumors, apologizes for 'carelessness'
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases remain in 1,600s as authorities set to relax virus curbs
-
(6th LD) N. Korea fires what seems to be SLBM toward East Sea: S. Korea
-
KFA trying to confirm reports of Son Heung-min's COVID-19 infection
-
Actor Kim Seon-ho belatedly admits to abortion rumors, apologizes for 'carelessness'
-
Agency of Kim Seon-ho apologizes over actor's rumors
-
Seoul stocks rebound to 3,000-point level on tech rally
-
Gov't to raise gathering size limit to 8 under new distancing rules: PM
-
New virus cases slow down, eased distancing rules to be applied for 2 weeks
-
Actor Kim Seon-ho belatedly admits to abortion rumors, apologizes for 'carelessness'
-
Slumping LPGA golfer trying to get her groove back at home
-
(LEAD) Actor Kim Seon-ho's alleged ex-girlfriend says he apologized after abortion allegations
-
(LEAD) Actor Kim Seon-ho belatedly admits to abortion rumors, apologizes for 'carelessness'
-
New virus cases slightly dip amid speedy vaccination campaign