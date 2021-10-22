(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Oct. 22)

President Moon Jae-in said late last month that North Korea was only raising tensions at a low level. Regarding North Korea's latest SLBM test, Song Young-gil, leader of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea, made the absurd comment Wednesday that it was comforting that the North had neither launched a long-range missile nor conducted an additional nuclear test, and that the need for dialogue had grown stronger. The Moon regime tries hard to turn a blind eye to the North's threats in a bid to implore dialogue.