Friday's weather forecast

09:00 October 22, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 22 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 16/06 Sunny 0

Incheon 16/07 Sunny 0

Suwon 17/05 Sunny 0

Cheongju 17/05 Sunny 0

Daejeon 17/04 Sunny 10

Chuncheon 16/03 Sunny 60

Gangneung 14/09 Rain 80

Jeonju 17/05 Sunny 0

Gwangju 17/06 Sunny 0

Jeju 19/14 Cloudy 0

Daegu 18/07 Sunny 10

Busan 19/10 Sunny 60

