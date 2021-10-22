Friday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 October 22, 2021
SEOUL, Oct. 22 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 16/06 Sunny 0
Incheon 16/07 Sunny 0
Suwon 17/05 Sunny 0
Cheongju 17/05 Sunny 0
Daejeon 17/04 Sunny 10
Chuncheon 16/03 Sunny 60
Gangneung 14/09 Rain 80
Jeonju 17/05 Sunny 0
Gwangju 17/06 Sunny 0
Jeju 19/14 Cloudy 0
Daegu 18/07 Sunny 10
Busan 19/10 Sunny 60
