Military reports 6 additional COVID-19 cases
All News 11:00 October 22, 2021
SEOUL, Oct. 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported six additional COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the total caseload among its personnel to 1,992, the defense ministry said.
Four Army officers and two draftees tested positive for the virus, according to military data. Five of them were fully vaccinated.
Of the cumulative cases in the military, 1,923, or 96 percent, have been fully cured, with 69 still under treatment.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
