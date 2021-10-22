Go to Contents Go to Navigation

POSCO International Q3 net income up 25.4 pct. to 69 bln won

October 22, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 22 (Yonhap) -- POSCO International on Friday reported its third-quarter net income of 69 billion won (US$58.5 million), up 25.4 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 148.5 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 107.1 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 80.6 percent to 9.15 trillion won.
