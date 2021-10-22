The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:05 October 22, 2021
SEOUL, Oct. 22 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 0.75 0.75
1-M 0.85 0.85
2-M 0.95 0.94
3-M 1.04 1.03
6-M 1.23 1.23
12-M 1.47 1.47
(END)
