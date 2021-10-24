Regulator takes action against Nissan, Porsche over false emissions info
SEJONG, Oct. 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's antitrust regulator said Sunday it has decided to order Nissan Motor Corp., Porsche AG and their two Korean units to take corrective steps for falsified information over gas emissions of their diesel cars.
Nissan Motor, Nissan Korea, Porsche and Porsche Korea are alleged to have stated false information about gas emissions of their diesel vehicles imported for sale in South Korea, according to the Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC).
The KFTC also decided to impose a fine of 173 million won (US$146,700) only on Nissan Korea.
Illegal software installed in their cars caused gas emission reduction devices to not fully operate during normal driving conditions.
The practice meant that the cars did not meet permissible emission levels, but the automakers falsified such facts in signs attached to their cars, according to the commission.
In September, the regulator fined Audi-Volkswagen Korea and Stellantis Korea a combined 1.06 billion won for similar allegations over gas emissions.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Actor Kim Seon-ho belatedly admits to abortion rumors, apologizes for 'carelessness'
-
Agency of Kim Seon-ho apologizes over actor's rumors
-
BTS set to host online concert this weekend
-
(6th LD) N. Korea fires what seems to be SLBM toward East Sea: S. Korea
-
Military to appeal court order to cancel discharge of deceased transgender soldier
-
Actor Kim Seon-ho belatedly admits to abortion rumors, apologizes for 'carelessness'
-
Agency of Kim Seon-ho apologizes over actor's rumors
-
Samsung SDI signs joint venture deal with Stellantis for EV batteries
-
Seoul closely monitoring N. Korean leader's increased messages toward U.S.: ministry
-
(News Focus) N. Korea's missile testing raises concern about impact to diplomatic push for dialogue
-
BTS set to host online concert this weekend
-
70 pct of population fully vaccinated in S. Korea; en route to 'new normal'
-
Chinese fishing boat seized for alleged illegal fishing in S. Korean waters
-
(LEAD) China's Xi vows to bolster ties with N. Korea in letter to Kim
-
(2nd LD) Yoon accused of 'mocking' nation with pic of dog with apple