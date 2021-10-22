Hyundai Engineering & Construction Q3 net profit up 77 pct. to 148.4 bln won
All News 13:55 October 22, 2021
SEOUL, Oct. 22 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co. on Friday reported its third-quarter net profit of 148.4 billion won (US$125.9 million), up 77 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 220.4 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 139.8 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 7.7 percent to 4.35 trillion won.
The operating profit was 3.4 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
